Spitzer documents posted online by Brenners

The Gazette has learned that Ohio House Rep. Andrew Brenner and his wife, Sara Marie Brenner, have collected several documents that outline Orange Township Fiscal Officer Joel Spitzer’s past.

Both Spitzer (R-Lewis Center) and Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) are contending for Ohio’s 19th Senate District in the May 8 Republican primary.

“When we first found out that Joel was going to be my husband’s opponent, we took two weeks to get all the public documents,” Sara Marie Brenner said.

She added the documents on the Google Drive are all public documents with the exception of a background check and timeline that the couple paid to have created. However, she claimed the information in the report was compiled from public documents.

Sara Marie Brenner said that a lot of the documents are traffic related, but that “it’s a lot of traffic stuff for one person,” she said. “It’s not about one but the fact that there’s a pattern that goes back over 15 years on public record.”

There are also two documents from Orange Township on the drive.

The first Orange Township document is an audio recording of a conversation between Orange Township Human Resource Manager Amanda Sheterom and Township Trustee Lisa Knapp. The Gazette reported in February that Knapp had reportedly been recording conversations with township employees without their knowledge. At the time of the article, Knapp declined comment.

The other Orange Township document on the drive is a timeline recorded by Sheterom of a sexual harassment complaint against Spitzer by a township employee.

“It never occurred,” Spitzer said Thursday in a phone interview with The Gazette.

Sara Marie Brenner said both of the Orange Township documents were given to her by Knapp.

Knapp declined to comment about the matter on Thursday.

Sara Marie Brenner said she has given the link to the documents to several people when “I’ve been asked for it,” but said the link has been shared by others and has taken on a life of its own. Sara Marie Brenner has also posted the link on her social media accounts.

She added the couple’s intentions weren’t to discredit or be a smear campaign against Spitzer.

“It’s a matter of what’s going on,” she said. “It’s about making sure people are informed because 90 percent of what comes out of that man’s mouth isn’t true.”

Spitzer said he had hoped for “civility and professionalism” during the campaign, but “unfortunately, they’ve (Brenners) chosen a different route.” He said several of the incidents in the documents involved his brothers, who have used his name. He said he was working to have those things dismissed.

However, Spitzer said in 1996 and 1997 while attending The Ohio State University, he was involved in two incidents.

The first, he said, happened in 1996 when he was trying to break up a fight but was arrested along with all the brawlers.

The second, which occurred in 1997, was after the OSU versus Michigan football game. Spitzer said he had been drinking and was picked up along with several others after the game.

“It is unfortunate the Brenners and company choose to conduct themselves this way,” he said. “I’ll continue to conduct myself above reproach and steer away from their negativity.”

Spitzer said there hasn’t been a single issue in any “official capacity” while he has served and that none of the things in his past have anything to do with his pursuit of the Senate seat.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

