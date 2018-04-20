POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted at a business on U.S. Route 23 south of Hills-Miller Road Wednesday around 3:49 p.m. A subject in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. This case is open.

• A man was arrested at Meijer on Sunbury Road Wednesday afternoon after a shoplifting incident was reported. He was transported to the Delaware City Jail, processed, issued a summons and released.

• A report of telecommunication harassment was taken in the police department lobby Thursday around 12:15 a.m. A 23-year-old woman reported she had been receiving unwanted contact from her ex. A report was taken to document the woman’s claim.

• A theft by deception report was taken at a business on Jegs Boulevard Tuesday after a business reported that merchandise worth $150,000 was stolen. The case is under investigation.