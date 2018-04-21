DCBDD receives 3-year accreditation

On April 11, the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) received its three-year accreditation award from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) for its commitment to providing excellent service and support to people with disabilities.

A team of professionals from DODD’s Office of Provider Standards and Review conducts accreditation reviews for county boards in Ohio. The purpose of an accreditation review is to ensure county boards are meeting standards outlined in Ohio Administrative Code. In February, DODD reviewed all aspects of DCBDD’s operations, including service planning and delivery, human resources, medication administration, behavior support, money management, waiver administration, and the health and welfare of people served.

The results of the review determined DCBDD was efficiently and effectively supporting people with developmental disabilities, resulting in a maximum award of a three-year period of accreditation.

“Our staff work incredibly hard to continuously provide quality services to people in our community. The awarding of a three-year accreditation is the direct result of our staff’s passion for our mission and the people we serve,” Superintendent Kristine Hodge said.

Staff from DCBDD gave a spirited entrance presentation to kick off DODD’s accreditation review. The presentation featured success stories of people with disabilities thriving in the community and highlighted the positive changes DCBDD has implemented to further improve service delivery and support. Most importantly, the presentation focused on DCBDD’s commitment to Person-Centered Planning, which concentrates both on what is important to and for the people we serve.

In DODD Director John Martin’s acknowledgement letter, he wrote, “You (the board) are to be commended for your efforts in achieving this status. Department staff and I are well aware that this accomplishment required considerable commitment of resources and energy. Your efforts are now acknowledge as being in substantial compliance with state accreditation standards.”

