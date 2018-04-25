PROPERTY TRANSFERS

7564 Talavera Dr, Galena; NVR Inc to Stewart, Dawn & Steven; $490,520.

374 Brets Ln, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Prabhakar, Satish & Rao, Charanya; $351,310.

430 Melick Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $93,500.

427 Melick Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $82,475.

120 Straton Dr, Delaware; Garces, Alia M to Reichard, Dustin G & Elizabeth Marie; $250,000.

2562 Bryn Mawr Dr, Lewis Center; Jones/Lewis Center LLC to Navuluri, Venkata & Sreevalli; $138,625.

1160 Hidden Cove Ct, Westerville; Von Kaenel, Patrick M to Kramer, Elizabeth A; $369,900.

3579 Evelynton Ave, Lewis Center; Riddell, Keith & Teresa to Mcguire, Jessica; $199,000.

3914 Sandstone Cir, Powell; Wentz, Christopher W Trustee to Ely, Kurt M; $179,000.

3893 Oakbrook Ln, Powell; Hurst, John W Jr to Andre, Linda Ann; $174,900.

261 Muladore Dr, Powell; Terry, William R & Sara J to Sherburn, Zachary C & Lupher, Chelsey D; $370,000.

897 Summerville Dr, Delaware; Dougherty, Amanda Kay to Martin, Kawanda; $150,000.

59 Buckeye Dr, Powell; Eberly, Keely A to Kauneckis, Derek & Iskrova, Iskra; $361,900.

1400 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus; SRC Facilities LLC to Polaris Fashion Place II LLC; $11,000,000.

7510 Dublin Rd, Delaware; Hobbs Family Partnership Ltd to Popovics, Peter J & Aberman, Sharon K; $235,000.

318 Green Meadows Dr, Powell; Hoyt, Brian J & Kimberly M to Pletcher, Christina R & Morgan; $280,000.

191 Hanover Ct, Delaware; Teahan, Gerald L Phyllis C Trustees to Farley, Ronald C & Betty L Trustees; $199,900.

5501 Miller-Paul Rd, Westerville; Young, Carol W to Decker, Jack S & Catherine G; $460,000.

2804 Mid Pines Ct, Delaware; Erlenbach, William E Irene to Evans, Keith A & Rita K; $435,000.

5858 Tournament Dr, Westerville; Anderson, Michael C to Philipsen, Andrea & Christiaan D; $376,000.