DCC concert to feature von Trapp

The Delaware Community Chorus (DCC) will present its final concerts for the 2017-2018 season on Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, with a very special guest.

“The Hills Are Alive” will feature songs and stories from guest artist Elisabeth von Trapp, granddaughter of Capt. Georg von Trapp, made famous through the musical phenomenon “The Sound of Music.”

The concert will intertwine classical Austrian music, as performed by the chorus through Franz Schubert’s “Mass No. 2 in G Major,” with traditional Austrian folk songs like “Edelweiss” and modern compositions written by Elisabeth von Trapp, highlighting her heritage and family traditions.

The chorus will be accompanied by a small string orchestra throughout the concert, and several DCC soloists will also be highlighted during the Schubert Mass.

Embracing her family’s story, as told through “The Sound of Music,” Elisabeth von Trapp will take the stage to perform original works and tell stories inspired by her loved ones. Additionally, the chorus will join Elisabeth von Trapp in pieces like “Climb Every Mountain” and the title piece, “The Sound of Music.”

Inspired by her father, Werner von Trapp’s guitar playing and singing, Elisabeth von Trapp has carried on the legacy of the internationally renowned Trapp Family Singers. She began taking piano lessons when she was 8 years old, and by the age of 16, she was playing guitar and traveling the backroads of New England performing with her siblings at weddings, gospel meetings and town halls.

Building on her famed family’s passion for music, Elisabeth von Trapp has created her own artistic style, at once ethereal and earthy, delicate and powerful. Listeners have likened her to Judy Collins and Loreena McKennitt.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4, and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave., Delaware.

Concert tickets are $15 and can be purchased from chorus members, online at Eventbrite or www.delawarechorus.com, or a limited number will be available at the door.

Prospective Delaware Community Chorus members are invited to join the chorus for their fall semester. Rehearsals will begin in August. Information will be published at a later date or at www.delawarechorus.com.

