DCHS launches ‘This Place Matters’ campaign

The Delaware County Historical Society is joining a national awareness campaign by the National Trust for Historic Preservation called “This Place Matters.”

Now in its 11th year, the promotion encourages people to think about preservation efforts in their community, whether they are recognizing historic buildings and sites, businesses that have adaptively reused historic buildings or even residences, and celebrating their heritage through local historic preservation efforts.

Playing a key part in this special campaign is the Delaware County Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Committee. Formed late last year, the purpose of the committee is to list endangered historic structures, create educational programs and a reference library on historic properties, and provide related links on our website. This committee also plans to hold activities that would encourage the preservation of the built environment.

May is National Historic Preservation Month, and during the month of May, people who would like to participate can pick up a “This Place Matters” sign at the following DCHS locations during open hours: Cryder Research Library on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. (157 E. William St); Meeker Homestead Museum on Sunday afternoons 2 to 5 p.m.; or the DCHS office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (2690 Stratford Road). Signs will also be available at the DCHS table at the May First Friday in downtown Delaware as well as at the Delaware Arts Festival. There are also signs which can be downloaded from the society’s website at www.delawareohiohistory.org.

Take a photo of someone holding the sign in front of a favorite historic site, then share the photo online, with a story about the place or a comment explaining why it is personally meaningful. Post on the DCHS Facebook page, its Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/DelawareCo_HS) or its Instagram page (https:// www.instagram.com/delawareco_hs) using the hashtag #ThisPlaceMattersDelco. Photos can also be emailed to director@delawareohiohistory.org.

The DCHS will also be compiling a short video made from clips of participants telling why that place is important to them.

For more information, email Info@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call Executive Director Donna Meyer at 740-369-3831, extension 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve, and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_DCHS.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.