PROPERTY TRANSFERS

348 Dewfall Dr, Sunbury; Stewart, Dustin R & Danielle M to McCleave, Tracie; $280,000.

181 Seatrain Dr, Delaware; Canavan, Brian T to Mclain, Timothy J & Arika, Marie Chandra; $228,000.

41 Flax St, Delaware; Lusby, Frances J to Paik, Stephanie; $121,050.

1408 Hanover Rd, Delaware; Sturgill, Melissa & Lucas, Steven to Rhodes, Timothy; $192,875.

2741 Laurel Wind Blvd, Lewis Center; Hensley, Thelma B to Graham, Kenneth & Clara; $221,000.

1118 Shale Run Dr, Delaware; Jiangelo Builders LLC to Ferrugia, Nicholas V & Tabatha J; $1,132,500.

Burnt Pond Rd, Ostrander; Bullis, Michael J & Bullis, Tracy Lynn Trustees to Johns, Kevin D & Angela L; $350,000.

93 N Main St, Ostrander; Herriott, Rex A Donna M to Vining, Leo E & Jennie Lou; $50,000.

686 Crofton Loop, Delaware; Cunningham, Brock A Maryann R to Jordan, Lorraine L & Shtelen, Sergey; $228,000.

1420 Wabash Ave, Delaware; Equity Trust Company to Feins Properties Ltd; $78,000.

4851 Creek View Ct, Powell; Hanson, Gregory T to Rapier, Jaqueline & Perry A; $425,000.

3447 Wheelwright Dr, Galena; Beggrow, Kenneth A & Laura A to Dawson, Tina M & Joseph R; $439,900.

9182 Mcdowall Dr, Powell; Paragon Building Group Ltd to Holick, Eric M & Bethany R; $680,000.

Maxtown Rd, Westerville; Neill, Timothy P & Thelma M to Heidenescher, Jason A; $164,900.

3791 Echo Pl, Powell; Swords, Kevin M to Potter, Charles E & Vicki; $350,000.

Rail Timber Way, Lewis Center; Topvalco Inc to Kibbey Development Group LLC; $200,000.

2142 Common Bent Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Beals, Marvin C III & Dina J; $351,770.

2331 Walnut Way, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Lloyd, Jason E & Kendra L; $142,000.

8819 Nairn Ct, Dublin; Stephanic, Bruce P Tammy A to Hessler, Josh D & Herlein, Erin K; $372,000.