First Friday to feature walk, putt-putt

This Friday, Main Street Delaware’s First Friday celebration will feature the 10th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event and a new ticketed miniature golf putt-putt game.

During the Walk a Mile event, the community is invited to don sneakers, sandals, or even stilettos as a playful way to raise awareness about a serious topic – sexualized violence toward women. Coordinated by the Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services, the walk is intended to open up discussion and identify local agencies in place to help victims.

“I hope that people become more aware of the issue of sexualized violence,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brein. “It’s something that can affect both men and women.”

O’Brien said she sees the event as a way to not only raise awareness, but also to show support for victims of sexualized violence.

“I hope victims see this event and know they are not alone, that we live in a community that cares, that help is available, and they don’t have to feel ashamed,” O’Brien said. “As a community, it is important to keep the conversation going. Like every issue, the more you talk about it, the less power it has and the more likely people are willing to seek help.”

The walk, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will begin and end on Sandusky Street, south of William Street and is free and open to the public. Local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and football players are among the scheduled walkers.

Learn more about the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at www.walkamileinhershoes.org or at www.facebook.com/DelawareCountyCoalitionOfVictimServices.

Additionally, the 18-hole miniature golf course will enable participants to use foam balls to putt-putt their way around the downtown. Wristbands and scorecards will be available Friday at the Main Street Delaware tent at Winter and Sandusky streets. Cost is $5 per person. Completed scorecards may be returned to the tent to be entered into a drawing for a free round of golf for four at Mill Creek Golf Club in Ostrander.

As always, many stores and restaurants will stay open late for this monthly First Friday event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May’s First Friday is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and Terra Nova Community Church. Learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

The Buckeye Valley High School football team pose for a photo wearing or holding women’s shoes to raise awareness for Friday’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event taking place during First Friday in downtown Delaware. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_BV-WAM.jpg The Buckeye Valley High School football team pose for a photo wearing or holding women’s shoes to raise awareness for Friday’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event taking place during First Friday in downtown Delaware.