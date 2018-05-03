PROPERTY TRANSFERS

274 Hayfield Dr, Delaware; Neff, Matthew & Desiree E to Boggs, April & Boggs, Linda; $222,000.

2277 Silver Hill St, Lewis Center; Kerscher, Brett & Juli to Bhangale, Lalit; $364,000.

6441 W Mohican Dr, Powell; Kinney, Marjorie L to Maggard, Mark A & Amy W; $30,000.

5747 Elise Ln, Westerville; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to Savory, Eric A & Lam, Jennifer; $190,000.

9602 Cordona Loop, Powell; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to Fiore, Karen E; $100,000.

6633 Via Florenza Dr, Galena; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to Osheroff, Merrill R & Kathleen A Trustees; $98,000.

7375 Sunrise Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Vick, Sharon R; $436,780.

1179 Forsyth Ln, Galena; Kamalsky, John S & Cindy D to Ryan, Michael & Sarah; $485,500.

977 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Laber, Jennifer & Todd; $372,800.

6160 Braymoore Dr, Galena; Gillingham, Aaron & Kris J Co Trustees to Cafarella, Brian A & Jamie E; $714,000.

2735 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to NVR Inc; $100,000.

1348 Woodland Hall Dr, Delaware; Cea, Michael A & Stephanie M to Vadhi, Prashanthi & Anil,; $340,000.

5152 Price Farms Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Burke, Caryn; $413,580.

1653 Sunflower St, Lewis Center; Karas, Donald A to Deluca, Anthony & Rebecca J; $344,900.

6723 Hawksnest Ct, Westerville; Poderys, Andrew S to Crotte, Alberto & Kirsten; $397,000.

11682 Fancher Rd, Westerville; Ren, Christina H & Handfinger, Martin R to Lukshin, Denise Ann; $142,500.

6014 Commonwealth Dr, Westerville; Rowe, Lee E & Meghan to Ellett, Haley M & Virgil W; $390,000.

344 Linda Lee Ln, Lewis Center; Steele, Raymond Anthony III & Lauren R to Venkatachalam, Prabakar; $331,700.

209 Stonhope Dr, Delaware; Turay, Ryan E & Smulligan, Elizabeth F A to Kennedy, Matthew B & Malory J; $193,000.

712 Lehner Woods Blvd, Delaware; Rose, Randolph Jr & Stephanie to Weidman, Cheryl A & Matthew C; $276,000.