Habitat seeking volunteers for National Women Build Week

For the 11th year, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s are engaging women nationwide to work together to build Habitat homes during this year’s National Women Build Week from May 5-13. In preparation for the build week, Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties and Lowe’s are asking women to get involved by signing up to volunteer and build.

“We’re excited to partner with Lowe’s to educate, inspire, and empower women to advocate and help Habitat homeowners love where they live through building or improving an affordable place they can call home,” said Todd Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties. “We want to engage women of all skill levels to join their friends, families, and neighbors to build up their communities and lend a hand to Habitat by signing up to volunteer where women will gain invaluable skills to bring back and use in their everyday life.”

“Lowe’s is in the business of helping people improve and maintain their homes,” said Colleen Penhall, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Lowe’s Heroes have helped build hundreds of Habitat homes across the country and National Women Build Week is another chance for Lowe’s to reinforce our long-standing commitment to Habitat, Women Build, and communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

Up to 60 volunteers are expected to be joining Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties during National Women Build Week. Starting on Saturday, May 5, volunteers will begin working on the foundation at Habitat’s 62nd home in Delaware, which is being built in partnership with future homeowner Leslie and her daughter. On Wednesday, May 9, Mayor Carolyn Riggle and other associates from the City of Delaware will join Habitat volunteers as they continue work on the subfloor.

National Women Build Week, a nationwide initiative created by Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s in 2008, has brought together more than 117,000 all-women construction volunteers to build or repair homes with nearly 5,000 families over the past 10 years. This year, Lowe’s donated nearly $2 million to Habitat for Humanity to support the 2018 National Women Build Week, which is set to take place in 300 communities nationwide.

Habitat and Lowe’s encourage all women to volunteer — no construction skills or experience in Habitat builds necessary. To learn more about National Women Build Week, visit Habitat.org/wb.

Since Lowe’s national partnership with Habitat for Humanity began in 2003, the home improvement company has committed more than $63 million to Habitat and helped nearly 6,500 families improve their living conditions.

About Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union CountiesHabitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties partners with individuals and families in need of affordable housing. Through shelter, it empowers those who need a hand up in our community. Habitat relies on donations and volunteers to build new homes and revitalize existing homes and neighborhoods in partnership with qualified future homeowners. When families have completed all program requirements, they are able to purchase a Habitat home with a zero interest, affordable mortgage.

Submitted by Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties.

