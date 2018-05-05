PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1518 Sargas St, Columbus; Allison, Makenzy M to Omar-Alhaj, Hassan; $210,000.

9292 Wayne Brown Dr, Powell; Rekos, Greg A & Jennifer E to Trimble, Kirt & Penteris, Janna; $370,000.

427 S Miller Dr, Sunbury; Beals, Marvin C III & Dina to Ansel, Kari M; $175,000.

462 Sunridge Dr, Powell; Holick, Eric M & Bethany R to Reynolds, Richard R & Leigh A; $367,500.

6640 Home Rd, Delaware; Williams, Forrest B Brenda L Trustees to Schoonover, Matthew H & Tenille; $600,000.

1255 Swanton St, Lewis Center; Rockford Homes Inc to Chinnapatel, Selvin Raj & Alexander, Aquila Judy; $466,085.

403 W North St, Ostrander; Kocher, Timothy Kimberly to Robinson, Richard T & Bridget G; $268,999.

5592 Mercier St, Lewis Center; Rockford Homes Inc to Kachana, Reddy Surendranatha & Savitha; $427,344.

46 Oakwood Dr, Delaware; Stone Acres to Rimco-mtn LLC; $320,000.

Carr Rd, Ostrander; Odorisio, Thomas & Mary S to Grooms, Bradley A & Kristi L; $55,978.

Kilbourne Rd, Sunbury; Bilikam, Ben D & Ruggles, Amy L to Starfall LLC; $309,452.

7700 Dublin Rd, Delaware; Riverside Land Development LLC to Scholes, Jeffrey E & Michelle M; $110,000.

131 Squaregaiter Ln, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc; $72,000.

152 Flintwood Dr, Delaware; Hack, Ruthie L to Greentree Financial Ltd; $100,000.

668 High Timber Dr, Westerville; Elizondo, Ronald V & Thompson, Debora Elizondo to Durant, Charles E & Jane J; $345,000.

306 Chasely Cir, Powell; Lesseuer, Katherine A to Weimer, Cameron A & Tyler, Jessica J; $362,900.

7708 Tillinghast Dr, Dublin; Casey, Donald M Jr & Ann M to Iacono, Stephanie A & Stephen Trent; $760,000.

9203 Sloane Ct, Powell; Bentz, James J Patricia D to The Bank of New York Mellon; $403,750.

7824 Steitz Rd, Powell; Paton, John L to Flores Properties LLC; $190,000.