Arts Fest around the corner

Located in historic downtown Delaware, the 45th Delaware Arts Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20. It’s where art meets generosity, food and fun.

The annual family event celebrates the arts by awarding $20,000 in art scholarships to three graduating Delaware County high school seniors. Yearly art grants are also awarded. This year alone, art grants totaling over $7,000 were awarded to Delaware County schools.

There are 170 artisans participating in this year’s festival. Works of art include jewelry, handcrafted tin cookie cutters, weaving, pottery, hand-blown glass, watercolors, fiber art, chair caning, yard art and more.

It’ll be music to everyone’s ears with five bands performing bluegrass, oldies, pop and more. The Capital City Bagpipe Band and the Central Ohio Symphony Drum Circle complete the musical variety.

Filling out the entertainment is a returning magician who kept visitors guessing and amazed during last year’s performance.

Attendees can also wrap their taste buds around some of the best mouth-watering foods in central Ohio. Schmidt’s sausages are on the menu as is pizza, chicken, BBQ, corn dogs, sandwiches of all kinds, fried veggies and for dessert, funnel cakes and kettle corn. No one goes away hungry.

Last year, the two-day festival brought about 20,000 visitors to town, which led to a need to expand. An additional city block (South Sandusky Street between William and Spring streets) will be open during the festival to accommodate more exhibitors, food trucks, entertainment and interactive activities.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_Arts-Logo.jpg