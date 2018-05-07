PROPERTY TRANSFERS

912 Admiral Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to McCann, Patrick S; $354,825.

951 Rooks Cir, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Rooney, Yolanda M; $333,475.

7181 Deacon Ct, Dublin; Grimm, David L & Leslie to The Northwood Land Corporation; $325,000.

1755 Impatiens Way, Lewis Center; Hope Rise Properties LLC to Yi, Bing & Meeks, Raymond K III; $284,000.

3825 Sunshine Ct, Powell; Drankwalter, Ninell D to Rayi, Appaji & Bonda, Sri Lakshmi Kala; $355,000.

370 Sunbury Meadows Dr, Sunbury; Bogard Property Group LLC to Brinkerhoff, Kay M; $325,000.

5193 Summer Ridge Ln, Galena; Fenstermaker, Brent J & Donelle C to Knapke, Brian J & Sheri M; $750,000.

723 Wallace Dr, Delaware; Bowtown Delaware Ltd to NVR Inc; $58,000.

8334 Concord Rd, Delaware; Andrews, Martha J & David W to Pond View Farms LLC; $699,000.

411 Highmeadows Village Dr, Powell; Muenks, Kevin & Clara to Frentsos, Faith & Gregg; $213,000.

20 Little St, Delaware; Overcreek Enterprises Inc to Huston, Stephanie; $95,000.

154 Penick Ave, Delaware; Slaughter, Shane E to Cobra Rae Group LLC; $115,000.

5080 Butts Rd, Powell; Enyart, John D & Emmile Y Trustees to Buhr, Kenneth E III; $305,000.

130 Schellinger St, Delaware; Conrad, Keith A to Allison, Mark; $155,000.

6361 Johnnycake Ln, Galena; Westport Homes Inc to Schanck, Barbara G; $106,000.

5394 Grand Ridge Dr, Galena; Bidwell Homes LLC to Popovich, Daniel F & Cynthia A; $242,000.

7658 Pinehill Rd, Lewis Center; Nelson, Timothy E & Lynette K to Carter, Jeffrey W & Amy E; $315,000.

8565 Payson Dr, Lewis Center; Cannon, Melissa K & Valentine, Martha J to Meechan, Stuart & Amee; $339,000.