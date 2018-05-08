2018 Primary Election Results (Issues)

Unofficial results from the Delaware County Board of Elections (159/159 Precincts Reporting):
Delaware County – Senior Services Tax Levy (Renewal & Increase)
For the Tax Levy: 23,725 (72.21 percent)
Against the Tax Levy: 9,129 (27.79 percent)
Berlin Township Zoning Amendment – Res. No. 17-10-09
Yes: 462 (32.77 percent)
No: 948 (67.23 percent)
Village of Ashley – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Current Exp.
For the Tax Levy: 85 (55.92 percent)
Against the Tax Levy: 67 (44.08 percent)
Tri Township Joint Fire District – Tax Levy (Renewal)
For the Tax Levy: 901 (72.20 percent)
Against the Tax Levy: 347 (27.80 percent)
Delaware Township – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Roads
For the Tax Levy: 245 (44.06 percent)
Against the Tax Levy: 311 (55.94 percent)
For reactions to the results and more information on the issues, read the Thursday edition of The Delaware Gazette.
