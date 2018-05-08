2018 Primary Election Results (Issues)

Unofficial results from the Delaware County Board of Elections (159/159 Precincts Reporting):

Delaware County – Senior Services Tax Levy (Renewal & Increase)

For the Tax Levy: 23,725 (72.21 percent)

Against the Tax Levy: 9,129 (27.79 percent)

Berlin Township Zoning Amendment – Res. No. 17-10-09

Yes: 462 (32.77 percent)

No: 948 (67.23 percent)

Village of Ashley – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Current Exp.

For the Tax Levy: 85 (55.92 percent)

Against the Tax Levy: 67 (44.08 percent)

Tri Township Joint Fire District – Tax Levy (Renewal)

For the Tax Levy: 901 (72.20 percent)

Against the Tax Levy: 347 (27.80 percent)

Delaware Township – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Roads

For the Tax Levy: 245 (44.06 percent)

Against the Tax Levy: 311 (55.94 percent)

