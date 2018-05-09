2018 Primary Election Results (Contested Races)

Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State (99 Percent Precincts Reporting):

Representative to Congress — District 19

Democrats

Ed Albertson 3,543 (8.07 percent)

•Danny O’Connor 17,966 (40.90 percent)

Jackie Patton 5,952 (13.55 percent)

John Russell 7,341 (16.71 percent)

Zach Scott 7,394 (16.83 percent)

Doug Wilson 1,732 (3.94 percent)

Republicans

Kevin Bacon 9,694 (14.29 percent)

•Troy Balderson 19,811 (29.20 percent)

Lawrence Cohen 796 (1.17 percent)

Jon Halverstadt 984 (1.45 percent)

Tim Kane 11,576 (17.06 percent)

Melanie Leneghan 19,159 (28.24 percent)

Pat Manley 729 (1.07 percent)

Carol O’Brien 4,354 (6.42 percent)

Mick Shoemaker Jr. 736 (1.08%

State Senator — District 19

Republicans

•Andrew O. Brenner 17,739 (67.42 percent)

Joel M. Spitzer 8,574 (32.58 percent)

State Representative — District 67

Republicans

•Kris Jordan 4,981 (40.17 percent)

Brian Lorenz 3,660 (29.52 percent)

Denise Martin 3,758 (30.31 percent)

