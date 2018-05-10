PROPERTY TRANSFERS

3252 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to NVR Inc; $110,000.

362 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; Medrock LLC to NVR Inc; $49,300.

3893 Waterbury Pl, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Hill, Christian P & Karen S; $444,100.

565 Cliff View Dr, Galena; T & R Properties Inc Jd Partnership LLC to NVR Inc; $120,000.

509 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Maddala, Ragavendra Swamy Lakshmi; $245,435.

594 Cliff View Dr, Galena; T & R Properties Inc Jd Partnership LLC to NVR Inc; $109,000.

Robins Rd, Johnstown; Haegele, Angela L Swackhammer Successor Trustee to Neer, Ryan & Andrea; $99,000.

217 S Liberty St, Powell; Mayers, Michael S & Mayers, James R to T2 Management Company; $74,900.

837 Cliff View Dr, Galena; NVR Inc. to Thompson, Chad W & Jessica A; $427,245.

582 Apple St, Westerville; Loscudo, Leah L & Stern James M to Boedecker, Kevin Randall & Anne Elizabeth; $304,483.

6019 Weathered Oak Ct, Westerville; Duraney, Christine M Trustee to Kyle, Chad; $437,500.

258 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Kryskowiak, James A & Amanda; $380,485.

2297 Ashbury Cls, Powell; Tribbie, Timothy J & Jennifer C to Juang, Gene & Betty; $560,000.

104 Ellicot Rd, Delaware; NVR Inc to Brown, David & Maupin, Emily; $300,200.

5699 Braymoore Dr, Galena; Gower, Justin to Wykoff, David E & Amanda; $355,000.

3906 Cardinal Ct, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Feliciano, De Oliverira Luciana Costa & Olivieri Newton Flavio Verissimo; $450,265.

511 Junia Ct, Powell; Kang, Byung Kyu & Hwa Cha to Viau, Sandra R & William H; $555,000.

344 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; Medrock LLC to NVR Inc; $49,300.

4361 Mcnamara Pl, Lewis Center; Nikhil, Fnu & Pande, Prashasti to Wagner, James R & Carole A; $355,000.

2590 Edgehill Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chandramohan, Rajesh & Ganessan Anurada; $611,520.

5939 Braymoore Dr, Galena; Jergens, Mark D & Audra S to Nenning, Melinda Sue & Taylor Gregg Alan; $624,900.

1157 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Maddala, Bhanu & Peela, Sireesha; $417,218.

7323 Marrisey Loop, Galena; Kelly, Sean P & Karen A to Advent, Laura & Bergstedt, Seth; $370,000.

776 Cliff View Dr, Galena; NVR Inc. to Laspina, Ralph J Jr & Meg E; $444,640.

2689 Schoen Lake Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Biswas, Deepanjan & Nag, Poulami; $421,610.

2167 Common Bent Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Shank, Charlesr & Vicky L; $340,980.