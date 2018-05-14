PROPERTY TRANSFERS

8590 Fernbrook Dr, Lewis Center; Minica, Ryan S & Valerie R to Foos, Thomas & Lucas, Chelsea; $253,000.
4329 Troy Rd, Delaware; Simenz, Robert & Jody A to Gilbert, Sarah R & Eric; $184,100.
9331 S Old State Rd, Lewis Center; Mres LLC to Kisjrc LLC; $735,000.
1800 Dartmoor Ln, Delaware; Edwards Land Development Co LLC to Dublin Manor LLC; $165,000.
6888 Peachtree Cir, Westerville; West, Charles F & Katherine A to Darosa, Daniel; $334,900.
405 Amber Light Cir, Delaware; Davis, Lee C & Whitney L to Slatzer, Keri J & Robert R; $315,000.
2300 N Three B’s & K Rd, Sunbury; Tigges, Laverne J Ii Gale J to Emery, Robert; $293,000.
123 Cheshire Crossing Dr, Delaware; Clifton, Steven K Angela to Gordon, Justin & Lydia; $320,000.
6369 Springwell Pl, Powell; Cosgray, Terry L & Paula C to Loscudo, John F & Patricia A; $272,900.
263 Dent Rd, Sunbury; Schar, David & Elizabeth to Schumacher, Samuel & Sarah; $393,500.
1263 Royal Oak Dr, Lewis Center; Kozar, Michael & Molly to Panwar, Shashant & Shweta; $380,000.
6143 Braymoore Dr, Galena; Sacco, Thomas N & Deborah A to Burnett, Kevin R; $562,500.
5660 Worthington Rd, Westerville; Powers, Terry R Carmela to Savory, Lester E & Lucy L; $305,000.
3727 Stoneway Pt, Powell; Wynn, Thomas E to Kassel Equity Group LLC; $240,000.
483 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Forrest, James H & Mary Sue; $240,000.
19 Woodland Ave, Delaware; Bechtel, John P Susan L to Neill, David A & Susan R; $307,500.
9583 Fair Oaks Dr, Powell; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to Post, Gerald R & Patricia L; $669,900.
577 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Cheney, Takeysha S; $229,320.
