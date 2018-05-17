BW gearing up for graduation

The class of 2018 will graduate from Big Walnut High School at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19. Weather permitting, the commencement ceremony will either be held at the football stadium or in the gymnasium.

“We have two student speakers as a part of our ceremony, our choir will perform, and our principal and superintendent will both speak,” said Christina McDonough, senior class advisor, in an email.

Senior are wrapping up their final exams this week, while Senior Breakfast and graduation rehearsal will both take place on Friday, May 18.

Underclassmen exams will be held at BWHS May 21-24, with the last day of school being May 24. Friday, May 25, is a teacher workday.

Student schedules for the 2018-2019 school year will be available in PowerSchool in August. In the works for 2019 is a trip for Spanish students to Argentina/Brazil/Uruguay.

The 2018/2019 BWHS Student Council members are seniors John Elliott, Judah Lozano, Miranda Markel, Max Muhlbaier, Julia Wood; juniors Karley Becker, Camden Edwards, Sam Metzger-Cantrell, Jackson Podraza, Lindsey Stein; and sophomores Charlie Jaeger, Lauren Ropp, Jacob Ross, Maddy Watters and Cole Wecker.

In other news, Hylen Souders Elementary Principal Matt Cox states in a communication with parents that work will begin this summer on “our secure entrance.”

“The construction will limit our ability to be in the building during the summer,” he states. “I will be available through the summer via email should you have any questions or concerns. We will use a classroom as our office during the summer. I will keep families updated on the progress of our construction project. When the main entrance is under construction, signage will be posted to direct parents to an alternative entrance.

“Our construction project is focused on making our building even safer,” Cox continued. “Along those lines, you may have noticed an increased presence from the Delaware County’s Sheriff’s deputies at our building. The sheriff’s office has made school safety a top priority and thus increased their patrols at the buildings. The increased presence is not a result of any specific concern or threat. Our students enjoy meeting and interacting with the deputies when they visit.”

Districtwide, Big Walnut Local Schools will be accepting bids for security improvements for five buildings. In addition, the district is seeking a provider for before- and after-school care in buildings, posting: “The provider must currently meet, or be willing to meet, licensure requirements established by the state and other district requirements.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the school district.

