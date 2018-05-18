Willow Brook honors volunteers

More than 130 volunteers were celebrated recently at the Willow Brook Christian Communities annual volunteer reception. And one person from each campus received an award for sharing special, loving gifts of their time and talents to Willow Brook residents.

Village executive director Nicole Ketron described honoree Lou Ann Giedlinski as compassionate and thoughtful.

“Lou Ann brings gifts and cards to our residents, especially those with few visitors. She helps transport our residents to many special events at the Village, and during the Christmas season, Lou Ann takes our residents shopping so they can buy gifts for the less fortunate children of Delaware,” Ketron said.

Of Irene Blaszkowiak, the honoree from Willow Brook at Delaware Run, CEO Larry Harris said, “Irene shops for people who can’t get out, runs errands and prepares meals for the sick. She sews baby clothes and blankets for Touching Little Lives, which helps premature infants. Irene also is an intrepid photographer who loves to share photos of our campus, opening our eyes to the beauty around us.”

David Chappell, director of Willow Brook Christian Home, praised award recipient Michelle Didelot for her creativity and enthusiasm.

“Michelle sends many cards to our residents and sews lap blankets to keep them cozy. She has led dozens of craft activities and created fairy gardens that our residents find magical. She loves to dress in costumes for our special events, making life more entertaining for everyone,” Chappell said.

