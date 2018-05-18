PROPERTY TRANSFERS

516 Ivyside Sq, Westerville; Burke, John A to Jones, Tiffani J & D’artis; $232,000.
7345 Sunrise Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Johnson, James A & Diane E; $503,160.
288 Sylvan Dr, Delaware; Meyer, Christopher S & Lori L to Lopez, Marc; $286,000.
543 Ruttington Ln, Westerville; Hergatt, Arthur D & Janet L to Travis, Richard E & Barbara J; $280,000.
11719 Gorsuch Rd, Galena; Vucelich, Steve & Kimberly A to Otteson, Jennifer A; $273,200.
2965 Indian Summer Dr, Galena; Cornelius, Rachel L & Keith D to Puglisi, Michael Richard & Katherine; $395,000.
267 Flushing Way, Sunbury; Rohrer, Michael J & Ashley B to Rohrer, Michael J & Ashley B; $300,000.
6919 Sherbrook Dr, Westerville; Gaiter, Antoine Charles Cynthia Lovelace to Hansley, Nancy A & Wells, Brianna; $349,900.
469 Westgreen Ln, Westerville; Drummond, Bruno B to Melmige, Toni R; $195,000.
412 White Fawn Run, Delaware; Clinger, Jon S & Bonnie J to Shenoy, Prasad & Prabhu, Maya; $467,000.
7181 Deacon Ct, Dublin; The Northwood Land Corporation to Hall ,Ann Elizabeth Davies; $325,000.
6153 Deeside Dr, Dublin; Nailor, Brian M & Barbara A to Yennes, Seham M & Harris, Jack W; $860,000.
592 Fairland Dr, Sunbury; Lortz, Richard E & Heather L to Baker, Caroline & Kyle; $301,000.
3086 Rossmore Cir, Powell; Arcuri, Anthony J & Marci B to Tyler, Amy Marie; $309,900.
8847 Gailes Ct, Dublin; Karelina, Tatiana to Foy Homes and Renovations LLC; $310,000.
445 Retreat Ln, Powell; Hill, Christian & Karen to Roggenkamp, David L & Peggy L; $550,000.
13342 Center Village Rd, Galena; Fling, Janelle L Tiffany E To: Alsharaiha, Nabeel & Hijazeen Murad; $90,000.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU