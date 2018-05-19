PROPERTY TRANSFERS

712 Eagle Walk Rd, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Loox, Michael J & Jensen, Sindy L; $380,000.
1994 Ashburn Dr, Delaware; CRP Properties LLC to Jerome, Nathan & Allison L; $193,000.
4240 Scioto Pkwy, Powell; Andes, Stephen Troy & Jennifer Lynn to Fleming, Meredith E & Barrett A; $430,000.
6714 Seckel Dr, Westerville; Tabler, Lisa R & Martin D to Oppong, John & Annin, Mercy; $280,000.
2546 Twin Pines Loop, Lewis Center; Silvestri Group LLC to Cannon, James H & Tamara M; $102,625.
4509 Hunter Lake Dr, Powell; Phelan, Andrew K & Laura A to Foy, Kevin & Njei, Mariette; $415,000.
7193 Scioto Chase Blvd, Powell; Stockton, James Andrew Anne M to Taylor, Jacqueline Emmenecker & Matthew; $354,000.
16 Rainbow Ave, Sunbury; Downey, Kenneth W Janellen to Dart Holdings LLC; $160,000.
Carter’s Corner Rd, Sunbury; Hill, John W Jr Trustee to Tishko, Barbara J & Thomas M; $95,000.
19 Murphy’s View Pl, Powell; Eldredge, Donald & Frances B to Etgen, Douglas; $330,000.
275 Windemere Cir, Westerville; Knecht, Bernice H to Breen, Julie S; $190,000.
106 Abbeycross Ln, Westerville; Wesner, Joseph B to Vuppala, Murty & Eswamma; $195,900.
3382 Winding Woods Dr, Powell; Bramlish, Charles R & Eva F to Kaiser, Donald W & Cynthia S; $312,500.
4545 Hyatts Rd, Delaware; Malone, Dwayne W & Jessica to Shellabarger, Curt & Deborah A; $380,000.
Brindle Rd, Ostrander; Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO James B Blumenstiel Ira to Dye, Gregory M & Isaly, Kimberly S; $88,000.
8765 Finlarig Dr, Dublin; Redona, Harris P & Ann Christine to Boyd, John C & Valerie L; $409,900.
306 Paynes Depot Ct, Powell; Boroff, Jay B & Holly P to Kyle, Monica; $359,900.
3911 Bradford Ct, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Marsico, Susan D Trustee; $447,620.
7569 Paradisio Dr, Galena; NVR Inc to Warern, Millicent; $465,205.
London Rd, Delaware; Union Bank Company to Espinosa, Jorge & Marcia; $20,000.
