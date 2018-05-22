PROPERTY TRANSFERS

119 Flint Rock Dr, Delaware; Thorpe, Kristopher E & Jodi L to Spires, Tami M; $158,000.
100 Hewes St, Delaware; Otstot, Eric B to Welsh, Allison M & Matthew R; $161,000.
173 N Union St, Delaware; Morrow, Peggy O to Oldrieve, Felicia A; $210,000.
343 Burgoyne St, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Pruitt, Eric Spencer & Deanne Sharee; $324,000.
2603 Schoen Lake Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Hariharan, Ravikumar & Janaki Ramya Ramachandran; $418,002.
7121 Holderman St, Lewis Center; Patel, Tushar & Kingel to Patel, Bhavesh Kumar & Archana; $325,000.
6511 Upper Lake Cir, Westerville; Veatch, Marilyn to Harl, Kenneth M & Vera E; $230,000.
5000 Miller-paul Rd, Westerville; Pro Medical LLC to Aona, Brent D & Godden, Kasey; $462,500.
1260 Sunbury Rd, Delaware; Zarcal Delaware LLC to CMT Sunbury LLC; $700,000.
212 Lexington Blvd, Delaware; McCarty, Eva to Biesinger, Douglas; $135,000.
1965 Strathshire Hall Ln, Powell; Klass, Brian T Successor Trustee to Goare, Austin T & Kellie J; $655,000.
241 E Winter St, Delaware; Froehlich, David E & Carol A to Cox, Kevin; $83,000.
7516 Paradisio Dr, Galena; NVR Inc to Francisco, Randy & Kelly; $410,025.
374 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Johnson, Jennifer L; $273,255.
5168 Price Farms Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Skunda, Michael J & Patricia L; $414,245.
235 Glemsbury Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Wooten, Cereda L & Sally J; $239,895.
322 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Whited ,Daniel W & Melissa R; $298,752.
2745 Bryn Mawr Dr, Lewis Center; Billups, Christopher M Successor Trustee to Elisha, Lucy & Ade; $345,000.
304 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Wilson, Justin Owen Corbett & Danyel M; $271,925.
6605 Hermitage Dr, Westerville; Lopez, Cynthia to Hartman, David E & Mary; $345,000.
6428 Riviera Ct, Westerville; Brader, Noah L & Simone C to Gillespie, James D & Evone E; $329,900.
