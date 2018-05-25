Busy holiday weekend on tap for Delaware

In addition to the Memorial Day ceremony taking place at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Oak Grove Cemetery, 334 S. Sandusky St., the upcoming holiday weekend will be a busy one for the city of Delaware.

On Saturday, May 26, the pool at Mingo Park and the splash pad at Veterans Park will both open for the season.

Hours for opening day at Jack Florance Pool, 500 E. Lincoln Ave., will be noon to 5 p.m. The pool is usually open until 7 p.m., but it will be closing early Saturday because of the New Moon race course using Mingo Park.

The Spray and Play splash pad, 1121 S. Houk Road, is open dawn to dusk.

Also on Saturday, the city will welcome the fifth annual New Moon Half & Quarter Marathon and the Crescent Moon 5K to town. All three races begin and end in the downtown and include a post-event celebration block party in which the city’s new designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) will be utilized for the first time. Races begin downtown on Sandusky Street at 6 p.m.

On Memorial Day, all city offices will be closed, and residential refuse and recycling crews will operate on the “next day” collection schedule for the week, beginning Tuesday, May 29, and continuing through Saturday, June 2, to complete the week’s collections.

Questions concerning the schedule may be directed to the Customer Service Request Line, 740-203-1810.

While not part of the Memorial Day weekend festivities, AMVETS Post 102 and American Legion Post 115 are bringing

the Lima Company traveling memorial, “Eyes of Freedom,” to Delaware May 29 through June 3 at the Ohio National Guard Armory, 1121 S. Houk Road.

The memorial will arrive Tuesday, May 29, via a special procession escorted by over 100 motorcycles.

Residents are encouraged to line William Street from The Point (U.S. Route 36/state Route 37) to Houk Road from 3 to 4 p.m. as the memorial arrives on its specialized tractor-trailer. An opening ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the armory on Houk Road.

Information for this article was submitted by the City of Delaware.

