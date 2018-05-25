Posted on by


Trying to get as many photos of family and friends as possible, Maja Milenkovski was trying to frame up a shot with Victoria Hardin when (L-R) Michael Seeley and Alex Gallina decided the photo wouldn’t be perfect without them. The two gentleman saw the moment as a great time for one more photobomb before they had to take their place in line. Buckeye Valley held graduation exercises in Gray Hall of Ohio Wesleyan University at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

