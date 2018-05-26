Dublin man killed in crash

A Dublin man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on U.S. Route 23, according to troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol reports David M. Zmuda, 29, of Dublin, was driving a black 2016 Ford Mustang northbound on U.S. Route 23 at the intersection of state Route 315 Thursday around 5:32 p.m. Brad E. Martin, 57, of Pataskala, was driving a black 2003 Peterbilt 379 tractor-trailer southbound on U.S. Route 23. Zmuda attempted to make a left turn onto state Route 315 and was struck on the passenger side by Martin’s vehicle.

Troopers report Zmuda was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office. Martin refused any medical treatment or transport at the scene.

Troopers report Zmuda’s next of kin was notified.

Martin and Zmuda were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol/drug use is not suspected of either driver, troopers report.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Police Department, Delaware Fire Department, Delaware County EMS and Tri-Township Fire & EMS.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_OSHP.jpeg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.