PROPERTY TRANSFERS

467 Melick Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $93,500.
251 Bluff Ridge Ct, Powell; Donahue, Brien & Amanda to Krall, John & Bubnick, Erin N; $365,000.
7373 Talavera Ct, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.
7326 Sunrise Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Mcgarvey, Louis G & Barbara F; $463,310.
2770 Barharbor Ct, Lewis Center; Johnson, Richard D & Joni L to Orton, Kirk & Megan, $359,900.
7461 Linder Way, Galena; Atkeson, Mark R Susan L to Revard, Mary & Theodore, $425,000.
5166 Harvest Loop, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Heaphy, William J III; $347,065.
536 Vogt Ct, Powell; Hartman, Timothy R & Kelli J to Mann, Samie & Gurnake S; $430,000.
5888 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Byers, Anna Marie; $258,405.
2548 Dauer Ct, Powell; Perry, Timothy & Nancy to Agrawal, Rajat & Neeta; $685,000.
5868 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Anjameti, Siva Prasad; $248,160.
Miller-Paul Rd, Westerville; Hall, Vera & Garrabrant, Ivan Successor Co Trustees to Equity Trust Company; $274,600.
