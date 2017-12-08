CHURCH LISTINGS

CHRISTIAN

Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible.

Belllpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Traditional service at 8:30 a.m., Christian education (Sunday School) for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and Contemporary service at 11:00 a.m. The nursery is available during all services. Join us in Worship. www.bellpointumc.com.

Calvary Baptist Church, 1450 Troy Road. Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; morning worship, 10:45 a.m.; evening worship, 6 p.m.; Wednesday service, 7 p.m.

Central Community Baptist Church. Traditional American Baptist 10:15 a.m. worship hour on Sunday at All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo/Delaware Road. Our mission is to support those serving in the mission field as well as needs in our local community.

Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church, 51 N. State St., Westerville. The church has deep roots in Methodism and is Wesleyan in theology and practice. For information, call 614-882-2167.

Delaware Church of Christ, 71 State Route 203, Delaware. DelawareChurch.org. Bible study for all ages at 9:30 a.m.; worship services at 10:30 a.m.; evening worship 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday 7 p.m. Please bring family and friends to worship of God in song, prayer and scripture.

Delaware Grace, 375 Hills-Miller Road. Join us at 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. at Delaware Grace. Visit delawaregrace.org or call 740-363-3613.

East Side Mission Church, 32 Joy Ave., Delaware. 740-369-0057. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday evening services at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening services and youth group at 7 p.m. Pastor: Rev Donnie B. Akers.

Epic Life Church, 8930 Commerce Loop Drive in South Old State Business Center. Services at 10 a.m. Go to epiclifechurch.net.

Father’s House International Church, 420 Park Ave., Delaware. Website: fathershouseonline.com. Pastor is the Rev. Mike Sanders. Father’s House is a word of faith, spirit-filled church. Our services are a time of music, fun and a practical message that we believe will be truly helpful. Services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 101 N Franklin St., behind the court house, 740-363-7021, fbcdelaware.org. The Rev. Dr. Mark Allison is the pastor. We are an American Baptist church that welcomes all who seek fellowship, spiritual growth, and service to others. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. and Worship is at 10:45 a.m. We celebrate Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month. Handicap accessible.

First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St. Websites: delfpc.org and Facebook. All are welcome to FPC. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. After the children’s moment, children and pre-school through fifth grade are invited to our Sunday school program. A restless room and nursery are available, and we are handicap accessible. Following worship, we offer Sunday school programs for adults and high school students. Worship at Willow Brook Christian Village is held the third Sunday of every month at 2 p.m.

Gospel Light Baptist Church, 35 South Galena Road, Sunbury (Gossing Construction Center). Pastor Chris Tullos, 740-817-2597, glbcsunbury.org. Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; traditional worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Listen to Shine the Light, 3 p.m. Saturdays on 91.5 FM.

Kilbourne United Methodist Church, 5591 State Route 521, worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Sunday school is available at 9:30 a.m. Interested children may attend Junior Church for the last part of worship. Fellowship time for all ages follows worship. We have ministries available for all ages throughout the week. Contact us at 740-524-6041 or at kumc1@frontier.com Check out our website at www.kilbourneumc.com.

Morrow Bible Church, 423 County Road 204 (near intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles southwest of Sparta). Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m., the morning worship service at 10:45 a.m.

New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 385 E. William St. Pastor: Rev. David Carter. Combined service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school and nursery available. Call the church office at 740-363-2092 or visit delawarenewbeginnings.com for more information about our different ministries.

Ostrander Presbyterian Church, 117 North St. The church was established in 1834.

Peachblow United Methodist Church, 3247 Peachblow Road, Lewis Center. Call 740-548-7024 or visit peachblowumc.org. Pastor Tom Keene can be reached at 614-561-5047. Sunday 9:30 a.m. Bible study; worship celebration 10:30 a.m. We celebrate Holy Communion the first Sunday of each month. You can also find us on U-Stream each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; just click on the blue “Live Broadcast” button.

Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 230 Hayes St., Delaware. Phone number is 740-363-5295. Sunday school at 10 a.m.; church service is at 11 a.m.; and evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m.

Promise Church, 9012 Cotter St., Lewis Center. Everyone is welcome at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service is informal and contemporary. It includes an opportunity to ask questions and dialog with the pastor. For information, visit ThePromiseChurch.net.

Radnor Congregational Church, 4407 State Route 203. Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bill. Children’s Sunday school will be during worship with teacher Mel Kerr.

St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 Ohio 37 East, Sunbury.

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28 E. William St. Services: 8 a.m. traditional; 10:30 a.m. blended. Sunday School for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Late service broadcast on Channel 21 or 96-104. Rebroadcast on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. Late service also on WINF (98.5 FM). Now streaming www.stmarksdelaware.com.

St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William St. Phone: 740-363-4641. Website: www.delawarestmary.org.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 West Winter Street. The most hopeful and joyful time of the year is upon us. Join us as we watch and wait for Christmas, then celebrate with us Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. (our terrific family service with Children’s Pageant and full choir) and/or 9 p.m. with inspiring music. On Christmas Day we gather for a single service at 10:30 a.m.. Of course, everyone is always welcome to join us each Sunday for warm fellowship and traditional worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., both with Holy Communion. The later service features uplifting music from the St. Peter’s Choir under the direction of choirmaster and accomplished organist Jeff Ward. Please bring the whole family along, because young people are a vibrant and vital part of our congregation. In fact, you will often see youngsters participating in the services. To find out more, visit stpetersdelawareohio.org or our Facebook page. Phone 740-369-3175.

Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St. For information, contact the church office at 740-965-3813.

Sunday Evening Kirkland Street Bible Study Group, Kirkland Street, Delaware. Schedule: second, third, fourth Sunday-Small Group Bible Study, 6 p.m.; fifth Sunday-Small Group Potluck, 6 p.m. (kids welcome). Leaders: Doug & Amy Wright. Contact info: 740-815-7131 or rgmhab214@gmail.com. Non-denominational and non-affiliated.

Unity Church of Delaware, 4277 U.S. 23 North (across from Camp Lazarus). Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Visit Visit Facebook.com/unitychurchofdelaware or UnityDelawareOhio.org, or call 740-363-7800. Handicap accessible, one of the non-profit organizations associated with the Delaware County Community Market, and affiliated with the Association of Unity Churches International. All are welcome. Love offering. For information, www.unitydelawareohio.org

Victory Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 200 S. Liberty St. Sabbath school: 9:30 a.m. Worship hour: 11 a.m.

Warrensburg United Methodist Church, 1025 Ohio 257 (intersection of Ohio 257 and Warrensburg Road, halfway between U.S. 36 and Ohio 37). Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/warrensburgumc.

West Berlin Presbyterian Church 2911 Berlin Station Road. The “Little Church with the Big Heart” holds worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday School for everyone at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of the month. Second Sunday Fellowship is held the second Sunday of the month. Established in 1876. Phone 740-362-5305; website westberlinpc.info.

White Lily Chapel, 20 S. Main St., Ashley. 740-747-2233. Pastor is the Rev. Cindy Berkshire. Inspirational study class at 9:30 a.m. Children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship and healing service at 11 a.m. Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Public Community Dinner Wednesdays 2-7 p.m. $4 adults; $2 children.

William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St. Website: williamstreetumc.org. For more than 195 years, we are a downtown church with open doors, open minds and open hearts — where all are welcome. Join us for worship at 10:25 a.m. Sunday school meets at 9 a.m. for both children and adults.

Zion A.M.E. Church, 140 S. Washington St. Join us for our 10 a.m. service where the Rev. Madonna Gray will bring the weekly message. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Every fourth Saturday from 4-6 p.m. you can enjoy a free community home-cooked meal.

Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Ave., will gather this coming Sunday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m., when Pastor Beth Staten will bring the message. An Open and Affirming congregation, Zion’s members and friends emphasize service in the community as well as intelligent, faithful understanding of scripture and a dynamic music program directed by Brian White. The elevator entrance is adjacent to the parking lot, which is accessed from W. Central Ave. Contact Zion at 740-362-6691, leaving a message, or e-mail to zionunited@frontier.com.

MESSIANIC CONGREGATION

Shabbat Yeshua, 51 W. Central Ave. (parking and entrance to rear). Friday worship service is at 7 p.m. For information, call Mark Butler at 740-953-0292.

UNITARIAN

Delaware Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 190 W. Winter Street. Please join us at 10 a.m. Sunday.

North Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1574 Franklin St., Lewis Center. We gather together in love and fellowship to worship and foster spiritual growth, to serve humanity and to understand ourselves and our universe at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

Churches that schedule one-time events which are open to the public — such as musical performances, revivals or vacation Bible schools — are invited to submit these announcements as news items in The Gazette. Information can be submitted at delnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

