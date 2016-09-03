NoveList can help you find new titles to read

Have you ever read a book that was “the one?” It was so perfect that it is now all you can talk about, you can’t stop thinking about it, and it’s the first book you name when someone asks for a recommendation. Inevitably, after such an incredible reading experience, you have a crash and nothing can quite compare. You might search for a new title to fill the void, but nothing can quite compare.

Dear readers, I confess that I currently am living in this void. Last year I was on a reading kick and devoured book after amazing book that could’ve all been considered “the one.” Then came the slump. One-star reviews followed with “so-so” comments on Goodreads, a book tracking and review website I frequently use.

However, in the midst of this book crisis I do believe there is hope. A colleague reminded me of a Delaware County District Library resource called NoveList Plus. This website is made specifically to help find new books to read based on other reading interests. Not only does it offer author and series read-alikes, it also features book discussion guides, review and lots of recommendations.

To find this great resource, head over to www.delawarelibrary.org/research and click on “NoveList Plus” under the “Books, Arts, Literature” heading. From there you can browse recommended reading lists, books based on a mood, genres, and featured titles, or you could just make a general search based on an author or specific book you’ve enjoyed. For audiobook lovers, you can also search based on the audiobook’s narrator to see more books that particular artist has recorded.

Thanks to NoveList, I know have some new titles on my “to-read” list, and I am looking forward to what stories I will explore. If you’re around DCDL this weekend, try one of these books on our new book shelves. Don’t forget that all locations are closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day, but our resources are always available online 24/7.

Commonwealth by Ann Patchett. A five-decade saga tracing the impact of an act of infidelity on the parents and children of two Southern California families traces their shared summers in Virginia and the disillusionment that shapes their lasting bond.

Home by Harlan Coben. When one of two boys kidnapped from their wealthy families resurfaces a decade later, the young survivor is observed by two peers who would discover the fate of the other missing boy.

The Wonder by Emma Donoghue. Hired to care for a small Irish village girl said to have miraculously survived on nothing but “manna from heaven” for months, a journalist and nurse veteran of Florence Nightingale’s Crimean campaign quickly finds herself fighting to save the child’s life.

Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. An account of the previously unheralded but pivotal contributions of NASA’s African-American women mathematicians to America’s space program describes how they were segregated from their white counterparts by Jim Crow laws in spite of their groundbreaking successes.

Designing Your Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. Outlines strategies for enabling a thriving life by incorporating “design thinking” habits that promote fulfillment and meaning by emulating the examples of the engineers of today’s most popular technologies.

Nicole Fowles Library

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

