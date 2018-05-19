Libraries to rock this summer

Readers of all ages will explore all things musical this summer as the Delaware County District Library presents “Libraries Rock” as our 2018 Summer Reading Club.

Participants will discover ways that music influences our lives and brings people together. Patrons are invited to try something new: listen to new music, read a new book, try a new craft, meet new people and much more.

“Libraries Rock” participation is open to preschool through adult, with programs, prize drawings, storytimes, a reading club and more.

Since January, our DCDL staff have been hard at work planning fun activities for all ages that will take place between the club dates of May 21 through Aug. 4. Families with young children will love visits from people like The Turtle Lady and Bring the Farm to You with their animal friends; Zak Morgan and the Shazzbots bring their musical entertainment to the branches; and kids will be dazzled by the magic of Erica Carlson and “magic” of Dr. Dave’s Whizzbang Science show.

During the weekdays, elementary-aged children will experience wildlife encounters from Preservation Parks and Ironwood Foxes, play piano chairs and musical hot lava, and express their creativity through building their own drum sets, creating pet rock stars, and exploring robotics.

Teens will learn to make paper from scratch, get real CSI experience with COSI, have their own “Chopped” cooking competition, and make lots of unique creations from recycled music materials.

New programs for adults include a Music in the Imagination Garden series at the Orange Branch Library, “Crafterday” Saturdays at the Delaware Main Library, one-on-one technology help from the Powell Branch Library, and the annual Medieval Faire at the Ostrander Branch Library on Saturday, June 16.

Preregistration for the youth “Libraries Rock” program is open now, and the club begins for all ages on May 21. For more information, call the library at 740-362-3861 or visit our website at www.delawarelibrary.org/src.

Want to give your child a head start on their reading with some great new books? Check out these picks that just hit our shelves that kids will love.

• “How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens” by Paul Noth. Ten-year-old Hap’s grandmother has experimented on his family and confined them to the basement of a mansion paid for by his father’s inventions, but his plan to sell her to aliens goes awry.

• “The Parker Inheritance” by Varian Johnson. Spending the summer in Lambert, South Carolina, Candice discovers the letter that sent her grandmother on a treasure hunt, and with her new friend Brandon, sets off to expose the injustice once committed against a local African American family.

• “Aru Shah and the End of Time” by Roshani Chokshi. Twelve-year-old Aru stretches the truth to fit in at her private school, but when she is dared to prove an ancient lamp is cursed, she inadvertently frees an ancient demon.

• “The Tale of Angelino Brown” by David Almond. When Bert discovers a tiny boy angel in his pocket, he takes the angel home to his wife and they happily raise him as their own son.

• “Out of the Wild Night” by Blue Balliett. Mary W. Chase died on Nantucket Island just over one hundred years ago, but she is still there, in the house she once lived in, and she wants to keep it that way—but first, she must somehow contact a group of children who are interested in preserving historic homes on the island.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

