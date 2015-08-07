Letter writer to read from new book

To the editor:

Some wars aren’t known to the general public, but are still worth reading about.

I believe that “Toscotti’s War,” a new novel by local author Tony Marconi, is certainly one of these.

I’m excited about an opportunity for people to learn more about the novel and hear the author read excerpts at Something Sweet Coffee Shop this Sunday (Aug. 9) at 2 p.m.

A lot of residents already know Tony from his many letters to the editor to the Gazette. I encourage them to hear his voice in a completely different style this Sunday.

Martha Filipic

Delaware