Why do some citizens hate America?

For the life of me I am unable to decipher why some Democrats actually hate America. They love their ideology and party much more than America. I have to throw some old guard Republicans into the hate America pot also. Why can’t they see America for what it is, the most giving, caring, freedom loving country on earth? How many times over the past century has America sent her youth forward to die on foreign shores for the oppressed, hungry, conquered peoples of the world?

At home our citizens have given much of their hard-earned income to care for the poor, disenfranchised, the ill, and elderly. Those hard working Americans are continuously taxed at almost 50 percent of their income when adding up federal, state, local, sales, property, Medicare, and myriad of fees they pay annually. It is never enough for politicians as they always want more for projects that assume will buy them more votes in the next election.

Now we have a once in life time opportunity to give those that pay the taxes a break. What do we get instead? Every Democrat and old guard Republican trying to make sure that their big donors continue to get their loopholes, carve outs, and deductions. They and their willing sycophant media accomplices flood our electronic and print media with lies and distortions about the proposed tax bill daily. Their descriptions of the tax bill are prevarications at best and equivocations at worse.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the estimated rise in the federal budget of 1.5 trillion dollars over the next decade is nothing compared to the nine trillion the Obama administration added to the debt in just eight years. Congress can also reduce the federal budget by 1.5 trillion over the next decade to solve that problem.

Pelosi, Schumer, their fawning media and the old guard Republicans think we are stupid. They daily espouse that the proposed tax cuts for those who actually pay taxes will eliminate Medicare, social security, welfare, school lunches, education loans, subsidized housing, child care, public transportation and every other federal program. Pelosi recently explained that Armageddon would be upon us if the proposed tax bill is approved. This is the same Pelosi that stated unequivocally that we had to pass Obamacare so we could see what was in it. Really!

This is our one chance to change the tax code and reduce the taxes on the middle class for the first-time in decades. The media, Dems and old guard Republicans cannot accept the fact that the nation elected a non-politician as President. Obama lectured us that elections have consequences. We have a new President and we owe him at least a chance. If he is wrong we have 2020 to correct the situation. I actually think many are afraid that the President is right. Time to get on board and stop being obstructionists.

Christopher A. Acker, Delaware

