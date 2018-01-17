GOP’s response to Trump comments ‘anemic’

Secondary elements in public discourse often are more important than the primary ones. That’s true in the current furor over Donald Trump’s vulgar, racist, disparaging comments against people of color from Africa or the Caribbean.

His thoughts are no surprise! They flow endlessly from his undisciplined words and obsessive tweets. Trump’s dark side is so predictable that no political or spiritual “conversion” seems possible.

However, there’s another dimension of this picture that’s more significant. It’s the virtually non-existent condemnation of the President’s outrage by members and leaders of the Republican Party.

Note their anemic, cowardly responses. Some who attended the meeting involved were completely silent. Two claimed they “didn’t recall.” House Speaker, Paul Ryan, commented only that the words were “unfortunate” and “unhelpful.” (His tepid comments were said with head and eyes turned down, trying to diminish the hurtful reality of the President’s cancerous words.)

Where’s the political courage from Republican leaders to acknowledge what most Americans know and say? Where’s the moral integrity to join the condemning cries coming from virtually every corner of the globe?

The President’s remarks were racist and wrong? Period!! We dare not pussy-foot about such a stark view into Trump’s ugly nature. If GOP leaders fail to condemn and/or censure him, essentially they’re endorsing it. If so, our nation’s integrity and world standing are caught in the downward vortex of this unacceptable evil.

This is not making America great again!! It’s destroying the greatness that we’ve developed through years of good will and honest endeavors!

William A. McCartney Delaware

William A. McCartney

Delaware