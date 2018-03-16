DeWine qualified to tackle drug epidemic

As county sheriff, I’ve seen the devastating effect of the opioid and illegal drug crisis ravage our communities, taking the lives of people we know and love while impacting our work force and families. Attorney General Mike DeWine is a forward-thinking leader with the right plan to fight the opioid crisis.

Ohio and Delaware County needs a leader that is going to get people the help and treatment they need. Not only do we need a voice in government, but we need an ear prepared to listen to positive solutions.

Ohio also needs to give law enforcement the tools and resources necessary to drive the cartels out of Ohio, put the dealers poisoning our community behind bars, and provide practical and empathetic solutions to help families dealing with addiction.

There is no other candidate for governor more qualified with the track record to fight against the drug dealers and criminals, and ready to lead our state through collaboration into recovery and progress.

Russ Martin Delaware County Sheriff

