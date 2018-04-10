Volunteering for Meals on Wheels is rewarding experience

I have been a volunteer with SourcePoint in Delaware County for 11 years.

I have served in a variety of positions and find Meals on Wheels to be one of the most personally rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. I’ve had the opportunity to see first hand the services SourcePoint provides that allow many senior citizens to remain in their homes as opposed to a type of facility.

Delivering a hot meal to a client from our Meals on Wheels program means so much to those we serve. I have found I get as much out of the interaction with them as they do seeing us come by. It’s a great experience for one and all.

We also provide services such as emergency response systems, rides to medical appointments, health and wellness programs, insurance education, and caregiving support to assist caretakers in their duties with friends and/or family members.

I strongly support the senior services levy and will give it a big “YES” on my May 8 ballot.

Additional reasons to vote yes:

• Tax dollars help seniors remain in their own homes.

• In-home care is much less expensive for taxpayers than an outside facility ($3,500 versus $80,000 per year).

• The modest cost of the levy makes sense for our community’s continued growth.

• SourcePoint’s stellar track record for responsibly managing both services and costs.

More information is available at SaveSeniorServices.org.

You can also vote at the Board of Elections or by absentee ballot beginning April 10. Say “YES” to our Senior Services Levy and help our Delaware County seniors.

Carol Rohde Delaware

