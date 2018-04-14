Maybe today’s youth simply agree with their parents?

A recent letter to the editor about the Florida school tragedy and gun control contained the following: “these children (Parkland, Florida) have become ingenuous sycophants of far-left liberal big donors to the DNC and they don’t realize it.”

Possibly, they simply agree with their parents?

Polling evidence from Politico/Morning Consult found “88 percent of Americans now support universal background checks, 81 percent think that a person should be at least 21 in order to buy a gun, 70 percent endorse a ban on high-capacity magazines, and 68 percent support a ban … on assault-style weapons.”

Also, an article in the NYT says: “New voter registration pushes, steered by teenagers, are well underway. Students are consulting with established (and adult-run) groups like Everytown for Gun Safety, founded and run by Michael R. Bloomberg, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence — with plans to discuss how to host their own candidate events before November or start clubs at their schools.” Hardly far left.

John Kasich says: “Have you seen them (Parkland students) on television the last couple of weeks? Have you ever seen more articulate young people? …And shame on the adults who are attacking them. They’re incredible people. And they give us hope.” (Dispatch)

Senator Portman was reported by the Center for Responsive Politics to have received $3,061,041 from the NRA, its affiliates and members, as well as “outside money” from NRA PACs and other supporting groups since 1990. All of the top 10 Senatorial beneficiaries are Republicans. Could one argue that they are ingenuous sycophants of far-right conservative big donors?

Your view

Corinne Lyman Delaware

Delaware