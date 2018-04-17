Give thanks to Delaware’s ultimate caregivers

I know you are wondering who these caregivers are. I’ll tell you who they are, they are the police, the medics and the firefighters of Delaware! They work around the clock to take care of our fine city! They are at our beacon call and respond as quickly as possible.

The police have always been my friends ever since I have been young. My mom thought me to trust the police, and you should teach your children to trust them, too, because they might save you or your children’s lives one day including the medics and firefighters!

These individuals are trained in what they do and are the most qualified for what they are trained to do. Next time you see one of these caregivers, please shake their hands and thank them for all the hard work they do keeping us safe and saving lives here in our awesome city! They are the ones who risk their lives to save ours!

Your view

Eudora Faye Mitchell Delaware

