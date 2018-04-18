Earth Day celebrated worldwide

Earth Day is the largest secular observance in the world, celebrated by more than a billion people each year who set aside a symbolic day of action (i.e., planting a tree, picking up and recycling trash, walking instead of driving, etc.) while promoting supportive policy changes.

Earth Day is a secular and a sacred day. Most faith communities – from Christian to Muslim to Native American to Buddhist, et al — have environmental ministries of “Earth Care,” “Green Faith” and “Restoring Creation for Ecology and Justice.”

Nature needs our help to reclaim a clean environment for health, safety, beauty and sustainability. Whether we believe that humans caused much of the damage to our environment and are influencing climate change or not, surely science has convinced us that people (you and I) can be effective in reclamation efforts. We can be active partners with nature … what a privilege.

Celebrate Earth Day this weekend. Sunday, April 22 is the official Earth Day, but many activities are occurring in Delaware, central Ohio, across the USA, and around the world all weekend.

Your view

Barbara Tull Delaware

Barbara Tull

Delaware