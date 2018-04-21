Thousands rely on SourcePoint for a variety of services

Through my years of public service, I have learned that a strong city like ours is the result of many people and organizations that weave together their talents to form the fabric of our great community. I am writing today in support of one of those organizations that helps to strengthen our community and improve the lives of thousands of local residents — SourcePoint.

Through 25 years of service to Delaware County, SourcePoint has created a safety net for seniors with a robust variety of programs that includes vital in-home care offerings that help older people live safely at home, to health and wellness activities, Medicare education programs, family caregiver support, community dining, and, of course, Meals on Wheels. SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program holds a special place in my heart as I have had the opportunity to deliver meals and see for myself the faces of homebound seniors when their volunteer arrives at the door with lunch and a warm smile.

SourcePoint’s services touch thousands of lives in our community each year, and the in-home care and community-based programs they offer are critical to those they serve. The agency is proud to boast 25 years of financial audits without a single negative finding, and they are judicious stewards of our tax dollars. SourcePoint plays a key role in the health and happiness of those ages 55 and older. I ask you to join me in continuing their services for the future by voting yes on your May 8 ballot in support of the senior services levy.

Carolyn Kay Riggle Mayor City of Delaware

