SourcePoint helps seniors remain at home longer

When my family moved to Delaware County in 1997, it already was Ohio’s fastest-growing county. That growth has continued unabated. The number of adults 55 and older is growing fastest — the total more than doubled from 2000 to 2010, and it’s predicted to double again by 2030.

Most people this age are happy, healthy, and contribute to our community by paying taxes, as well as giving back — many older adults volunteer. However, as they age, many will need some measure of support to help them remain living where they prefer: in their own homes.

This letter is in support of the senior services levy on the May 8 ballot. SourcePoint provides in-home services for homebound seniors, as well as numerous community programs to address the needs of locals 55 and older, with a focus on healthy aging for all.

The levy requests a renewal of 1.2 mills, the same amount voters approved in 2013, and an additional 0.1 mill. This modest addition allows SourcePoint to keep pace with Delaware County’s rapidly increasing senior population, without a need to decrease services or resort to waiting lists.

When my family discovered SourcePoint, we were not looking for senior services, per se; we were looking for a bridge game for my mother. We found her game, and more. At SourcePoint’s enrichment center, we found new friends, unique activities, fulfilling volunteer opportunities, and a true feeling of camaraderie. The in-home services also sustained my mother as her needs increased with age, allowing her to remain safely at home almost until the end of her life at 94.

SourcePoint’s services are a benefit and a bargain. Please vote “YES” for the Senior Services Levy.

Mary Lee Stocks Lewis Center

