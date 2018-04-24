SourcePoint program helps with physical, mental wellness

My grandmother has been attending SourcePoint’s dining center at Georgetown Village Square apartments in Delaware since June 2017. She describes her time there as “so much fun” and “such a blessing.”

When discussing the lunches, she mentioned all the friends she has made and how much she enjoys the socializing that commences after everyone has finished eating. My grandfather passed away a few years ago and since that time, my grandma has lived alone. Having a friendly place to go each week has really improved her physical and mental wellness.

My grandmother looks forward to attending every day, and the benefits to her mental health are apparent; it’s so good for her to get out into the community and have social interaction! Without those lunches, I’m not sure how often she would venture out. My family and I are so thankful to SourcePoint for providing this social outlet to my grandma!

Marti Smith Delaware

Delaware