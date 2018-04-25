Chamber supports passage of senior services levy

At its April 18 meeting, the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to endorse the senior services levy that voters will see on the May 8 ballot. The 1.2-mill renewal plus the .01 mill will allow SourcePoint to continue services at their current level as well as provide for Delaware County’s growing senior population.

From 2000-2010, the over-65 population in Delaware County grew by 83.3 percent. SourcePoint provides a menu of services to this population, many of which allow for seniors to remain in their own homes. A short list of their services includes providing in-home visits, transportation to medical appointments, routine home maintenance, personal care, adult day care, prescriptions access and assistance, and of course, their award-winning Meals on Wheels program. SourcePoint allows seniors a place to create a community of friends who come together to exercise, recreate and support each other.

The Chamber encourages voters to visit SourcePoint to meet the caring staff that together supports a dignified and healthy environment for the senior population in Delaware County. Passage of the levy is a good value when held to quality of life standards, something that sets Delaware County apart in the central Ohio region, and the Chamber urges voters to support the levy.

Your view

Holly Quaine President Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce

