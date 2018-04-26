SourcePoint resources help keep couple together in home

In 2015, we moved back to Ohio from our retirement home in Virginia Beach because my husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Like many caught in the throes of a devastating diagnosis, I wanted to be closer to family, closer to people who knew us as we once were and loved us no matter what we had become.

My role as caregiver to my husband was a reversal of my RN role of 30 years. Now, I was the client sent home with discharge instructions, managing everything, giving medications on time, keeping everything safe around one who taught me many things and worked beside me for 50 years.

I used to send elderly clients home from the hospital with their discharge papers in hand thinking they would be fine. We are not fine. We need a network that is navigable, organized, and at-the-ready with no waiting lists. We need support with paperwork, health care providers and insurance matters.

That network in Delaware County is SourcePoint. When our attorney in Franklin County asked, “Have you folks heard about SourcePoint?,” we replied we had not. He urged us to visit. We did; we joined. We were surrounded by caring staff and enthusiastic members. And now, we are surrounded by resources that help me keep my husband at home.

We have family in Ohio; and we have SourcePoint in Delaware County. Please support the levy!

Leslie Menges Delaware

