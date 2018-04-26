Martin is right choice for state representative

I am pleased to write this letter in support of Denise Martin as our candidate for state representative in Delaware County.

As a conservative Republican, it is important to me that we are represented by someone who will be fiscally conservative and spend our tax dollars wisely. I believe Denise is that person.

Kris Jordan has had an opportunity to improve school funding and to work to treat our Delaware schools fairly, but we continue to be treated unfairly. As a state senator, Mr. Jordan was unsuccessful in creating equity in school funding. I believe we need a fresh look at this issue. It is time for someone who can work with fellow elected officials to promote change. Denise Martin is that person.

Economic development is also important. Denise is committed to lower taxes and eliminating unnecessary state regulations.

We need change. Vote for change. I will certainly be doing just that.

Gary Merrell Delaware

