Give truckers some space, respect

Our truckers travel across our country to get all our goods to us including food, water, and all kinds of supplies. What would we do without our truckers? We would be starving and without water. We wouldn’t last long!

When driving, please don’t crowd our truckers! Leave plenty of space in front and behind them. Remember, they can carry thousands of pounds in their trailers and cannot stop like a car! Can you imagine how a trucker would feel if he accidentally killed someone because he couldn’t stop his rig because someone stopped suddenly in front of him? He would have to live with that for the rest of his life!

I talked to a friend of mine who is a trucker. Here are a few words from him: “For the amount of sacrifice we are giving, we don’t get the respect we deserve!”

These truckers drive 11 hours at a time and rest 10 hours by law. These are a lot of hours not being able to see their families! What a sacrifice!

How would you feel trucking across country and sacrificing you time on the road to get the goods to everyone in the country and possibly killing someone because of the other person’s stupidity, and no one saying thank you for your sacrifice for our country! How would you feel? Think about it!

Your view

Eudora Faye Mitchell Delaware

Delaware