Meals on Wheels is ‘essential’ to Delaware County

My husband and I volunteer for Meals on Wheels, provided by SourcePoint in Delaware County. We always come home smiling. The seniors who receive meals have become an important part of our lives. One of our deliveries is to a woman who delivered meals herself for over 15 years. Another is to a retired police officer with a wicked sense of humor. Another is to a Korean War veteran who gives the best hugs.

They all greet us with smiles and are grateful for bringing them the hot and cold meals that improve their nutrition and quality of life. Being a weekly driver is an honor and a joy. My parents delivered meals for over 12 years and cherished the clients they met and the volunteers who became friends for years. I am proud to carry on this tradition.

For the past 24 years, Delaware County has consistently passed the senior services levy necessary to fund this essential program. I am confident that the upcoming election will continue this trend.

Please vote for the senior services levy. So much is happening at SourcePoint to help us all “thrive after 55.” Volunteer if you can and meet a variety of wonderful people who will leave you smiling!

Ann Jones and Steve Wood

Columbus