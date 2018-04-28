SourcePoint senior programs modeled by others

I urge Delaware County voters to support the senior services levy for SourcePoint. As someone whose lifelong career has been spent advocating for seniors, I see firsthand how essential this funding is to the welfare of older adults in our community.

This nonprofit organization works to keep seniors independent and out of nursing homes for as long as possible, helping them stay safe and cared for at home with services such as delivered meals, help with bathing and grooming, safety checks, and more.

What’s more, SourcePoint offers hundreds of our older friends opportunities for social engagement, education, group travel, and, for some, a reason to get up in the morning.

Since 1992, SourcePoint has proudly served as a model for senior programs across the nation. It is a prime reason Delaware County is seen as a great place to grow old.

The levy that will be on the ballot May 8 is largely a renewal, with a small increase that will allow them to keep up with Delaware County’s growing senior population — just $3.50 per year, per $100,000 of valuation.

We are fortunate to have this stellar senior program so readily available for older adults across Delaware County. I heartily endorse the levy, and ask that you give it your “yes” vote May 8.

Larry A. Harris

CEO of Willow Brook Christian Communities

Delaware