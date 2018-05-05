SourcePoint provides important social interactions

As a volunteer at SourcePoint, I have firsthand experience as to the important services offered to our population age 55 and up. Giving new visitors a tour of our facility provides a great first impression of SourcePoint, as does the friendly nature of members and staff.

As the Delaware County population ages in large numbers, SourcePoint also provides a social aspect that many of us are otherwise unable to find on a daily basis.

Vote yes on May 8 to support senior services in Delaware County!

Catherine Schonauer

Galena