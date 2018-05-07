SourcePoint focused on health, wellness of community

Delaware County is well known in Ohio and for many of the right reasons. This community has a long history of prioritizing the improvement of factors that lead to health and wellness of its residents. I am writing today in support of one of our partner organizations that does exactly that – focuses on strengthening our community and improving the lives of local older adults — SourcePoint.

SourcePoint’s services are also well known – for 25 years they have been the local hub for Delaware County older adults to access a wide variety of programs, services and supports. Many of those programs such as in-home care, health and wellness activities, fun and fitness activities, Medicare education programs, family and caregiver support, community dining, and Meals on Wheels have allowed thousands of Delaware residents to “thrive after 55.”

In almost three decades spent working in the behavioral health field, I have learned that the improved health and wellness of a community is best achieved via partnerships among those organizations that provide services, support, and assistance to the vulnerable members of our community.

Our partnership with SourcePoint has allowed homebound adults to have access to behavioral healthcare services that would not otherwise have been accessible – bringing care to the person in their home environment. That partnership has provided more than 500 hours of mental health care to older adults in need since August of 2017.

SourcePoint provides vital services that are effective, efficient, and have proven value to the community. I ask you to join me in continuing their services for the future by voting yes on your May 8 ballot in support of the Senior Services levy.

Deanna Brant

Executive Director, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board