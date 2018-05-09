Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for May 12

On Saturday, May 12, the National Association of Letter Carriers will be holding its 26th annual Stamp out Hunger Food Drive. Patrons who are willing to participate just need set out their non-perishable food items well before their letter carrier’s normal pickup time.

Note that your letter carrier will be delivering and collecting mail as usual, on top of collecting food donations, so that pickup time could be slightly later than usual. Your letter carrier might also have helpers. A good rule of thumb is to have the food donation by your mailbox by 8 a.m.

All donations to the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive are tax-deductible, because all of the food collected on Food Drive Day is given directly to nonprofit charity food agencies in the community.

If your donation is not picked up, contact your local post office or simply place your donation by your mailbox on Monday, instead. (Letter carriers will be picking up missed donations on Monday, too.) And of course, your local food banks and pantries will gratefully accept your donation in person. Letter carriers cannot take cash donations, but donations by check can be made out directly to the Mid Ohio Food Bank.

Mark S. Beach

Vice President, National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 78