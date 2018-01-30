Defensive-minded Barons beat Bulldogs

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team picked up its second win in as many games Tuesday, coupling a balanced offensive attack with another solid defensive effort to notch a 52-40 non-league win over visiting Heath.

The Barons did the bulk of their damage in the middle two quarters, outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 31-17 to take control.

BV coach Andy Gast said some of the success stemmed from a lineup change. Austin Richard and Max Stokey, the team’s two bigs, both started … and both delivered.

Richard finished with 14 points and Stokey added eight.

The rest was just effort.

“We are getting better,” Gast said. “I think our young kids are realizing the importance of getting stops on the defensive end and it led to a nice win.”

Dylan Herbert and Luke Lucas were also solid in the win, finsihing with 14 and nine points, respectively.

Lancaster 40, Big Walnut 37

The Golden Eagles raced out to a 14-9 lead after a quarter of play, but couldn’t maintain the momentum as the Golden Gales rallied for a non-league win Tuesday in Lancaster.

Lancaster outscored Big Walnut 10-4 in the second and 15-13 in the third to spark the comeback.

Nathan Montgomery Paced BW with 10 points while Lancaster’s Austin Gootee led all scorers with 16 in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Orange set the tone with a 21-6 first quarter and never looked back, notching a 54-41 non-league win over visiting Licking Heights Tuesday in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers, who were already in control at halftime, outscored the Hornets 14-8 in the third to all but seal the deal.

Orange’s McKenna Ford led all scorers with a career-high 21 points and five three-pointers.

Taylor Brewer led Licking Heights with 15.

Fisher Catholic 48, Delaware Christian 45

DCS’s Lyssi Snouffer had another monster night, scoring 27 points to go with 15 rebounds and seven steals, but host Fisher Catholic used a solid stretch run to rally for a 48-45 non-league win Tuesday in Lancaster.

The Eagles clung to a slim 13-11 win after the first quarter, but the Irish won the second 11-9 to even things up by halftime. Delaware Christian outscored Fisher Catholic 10-9 in the third, but the hosts won the fourth 17-13 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Abbi Maurer backed Snouffer with 11 points and two rebounds in the setback.

Also: Dublin Coffman 86, Olentangy Liberty 47.

From Monday

Jessica Walker scored a team-best 11 points and Piper Adkins added 10, but it wasn’t enough as Delaware Hayes fell to visiting Walnut Ridge Monday in Delaware.

The first quarter proved to be the difference as the Scots outscored the Pacers 12-7. The teams were dead even the rest of the way, each scoring 11 points in the second, 17 in the third and 18 in the fourth.

